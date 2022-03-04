Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Grows By 69.0%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the January 31st total of 338,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $519,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 10.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.53. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $650.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

