Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Increases By 175.0%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ashtead Group stock opened at $261.11 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $220.49 and a 52 week high of $349.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

ASHTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

