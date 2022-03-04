Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Increases By 175.0%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ashtead Group stock opened at $261.11 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $220.49 and a 52 week high of $349.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.67.
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASHTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.
About Ashtead Group (Get Rating)
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTY)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.