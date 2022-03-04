Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Increases By 79.2%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the January 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,122.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Azimut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $28.00 on Friday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

