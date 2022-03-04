Short Interest in BioPlus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Expands By 100.0%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

NASDAQ:BIOSU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. BioPlus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

