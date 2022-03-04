Short Interest in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Increases By 81.3%

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMAQ. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,678,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,672,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blockchain Moon Acquisition alerts:

Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.