Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Drops By 43.4%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DCNNF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.06. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.15.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
