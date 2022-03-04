Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Drops By 43.4%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DCNNF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.06. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.15.

Get Canadian Palladium Resources alerts:

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.