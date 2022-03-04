Short Interest in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Rises By 230.2%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 230.2% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $472,075.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 82,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,391.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

NYSE CEN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,444. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $17.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

