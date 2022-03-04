Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Increases By 150.0%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRGE. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 358.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,629. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $63.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.