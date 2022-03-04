Short Interest in Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Declines By 80.0%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
DNOPY stock remained flat at $$36.71 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80.
About Dino Polska (Get Rating)
