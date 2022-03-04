Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Drops By 59.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 539.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period.

Shares of ETO stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

