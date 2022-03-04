Short Interest in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) Drops By 42.0%

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the January 31st total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GACQ opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Global Consumer Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GACQ. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $19,511,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,598,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,598,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,945,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

