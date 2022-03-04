Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Expands By 227.9%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 227.9% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:GURE opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 million, a PE ratio of 92.82 and a beta of 0.38. Gulf Resources has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

In other news, CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $142,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating ) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Gulf Resources worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

