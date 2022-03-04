Short Interest in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Expands By 196.8%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 196.8% from the January 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS HAVLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 369,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,078. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. HAVN Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.