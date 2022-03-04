Short Interest in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Expands By 196.8%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 196.8% from the January 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS HAVLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 369,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,078. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. HAVN Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HAVN Life Sciences (HAVLF)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.