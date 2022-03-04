Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Drops By 41.8%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HKMPF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($40.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,469.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 554. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.