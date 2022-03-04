Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Drops By 46.6%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VLT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.34.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco High Income Trust II (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
