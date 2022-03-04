Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Decreases By 46.4%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,100 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KXIN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 4,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Kaixin Auto has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 3,981.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

