Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Drops By 83.8%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Kasikornbank Public stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

