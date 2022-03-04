Short Interest in Konami Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Increases By 260.0%

Konami Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KONMY traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 29.61. The company had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032. Konami has a 1-year low of 23.26 and a 1-year high of 34.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Konami from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

