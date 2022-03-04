Short Interest in Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Grows By 300.0%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lendlease Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Lendlease Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

