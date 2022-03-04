Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declines By 54.8%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:PGZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 4,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,457. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

