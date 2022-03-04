Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declines By 54.8%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:PGZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 4,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,457. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
