Short Interest in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Declines By 77.8%

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 144,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 62,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 127,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,285. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

