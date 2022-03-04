Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Decreases By 51.9%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the January 31st total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($42.70) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($41.57) to €39.00 ($43.82) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 359,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,645. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

