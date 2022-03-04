Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Decreases By 51.9%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the January 31st total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($42.70) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($41.57) to €39.00 ($43.82) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 359,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,645. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.
About Société Générale Société anonyme (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
