Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Declines By 70.9%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SNMCY opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

