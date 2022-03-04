Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Rises By 92.9%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

Several analysts recently commented on ZPTAF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.47.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

