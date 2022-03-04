Short Interest in Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Increases By 79.4%

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of TRNX opened at $0.00 on Friday. Taronis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
Taronis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
