Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Drops By 64.2%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the January 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TSI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 122,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1179 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16,775.0% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

