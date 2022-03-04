Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Drops By 71.5%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the January 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLWPF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,936. Flowr has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
