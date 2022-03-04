Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Drops By 69.0%

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.64% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

