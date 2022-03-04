Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Shutterstock worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,385. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $90.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.38. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.38 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

