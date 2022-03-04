Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.05). Sierra Wireless posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWIR. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 89,830 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,358,000 after buying an additional 156,557 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWIR stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $18.58. 327,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,834. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $702.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

