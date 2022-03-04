SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.94. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 7,088 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.57.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

