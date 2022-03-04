SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.80. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29.
About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.