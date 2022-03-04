SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.80. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSU. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.