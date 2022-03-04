Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,198,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.68. The company had a trading volume of 463,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,045. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.92. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

