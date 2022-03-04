Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 176.0% from the January 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 115,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

SPKB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 12,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,482. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

