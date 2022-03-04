Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SBTX stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,298,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 170,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

