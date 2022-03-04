Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Posts Earnings Results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

