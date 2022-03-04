SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 735,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,038,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The stock has a market cap of £8.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile (LON:SAE)
Featured Stories
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.