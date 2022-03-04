SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 735,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,038,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The stock has a market cap of £8.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

