Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Shares Down 2.1%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 4,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 20,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) by 137.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 5.61% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

