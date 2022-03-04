SingularityDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $29.83 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $29.83 million and approximately $922,100.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00034769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00104850 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

