Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €148.70 Price Target at Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €148.70 ($167.08) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €161.45 ($181.40).

SIX2 stock opened at €130.60 ($146.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €151.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €141.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 27.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. Sixt has a 1 year low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($191.35).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

