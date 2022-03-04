Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.91. 470,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,545. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $150.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.25.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sleep Number by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

