SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) CFO Steven Mcgarry Sells 15,016 Shares

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Mcgarry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of SLM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26.

SLM opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.28. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. Barclays increased their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

