SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for SLR Senior Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLR Senior Investment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 63.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Senior Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. SLR Senior Investment has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Senior Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

