SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $418,212.83 and approximately $13.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.