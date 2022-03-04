Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $3.93 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.76.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 37,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 210,701 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

