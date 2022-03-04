Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,840 ($24.69) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.61) to GBX 1,670 ($22.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,376 ($18.46) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,672.75 ($22.44).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,265.50 ($16.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,264.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,293.59. The firm has a market cap of £11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,607.17 ($21.56).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

