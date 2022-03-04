SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

Shares of SNC traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.96. The company had a trading volume of 807,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,622. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$24.70 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.19.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

