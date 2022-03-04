SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.57.

Shares of TSE:SNC traded down C$0.26 on Friday, reaching C$27.93. 825,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$24.70 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.19.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

