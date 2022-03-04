Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $435.00 to $359.00. The stock had previously closed at $264.69, but opened at $207.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snowflake shares last traded at $224.65, with a volume of 459,582 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.54.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

