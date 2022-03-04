Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Announces Earnings Results

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $74.96. 143,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $74.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 307.56%.

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

